JMPD includes GBV programme for newly enlisted officers
As the country marks 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba alongside Public Safety MMC Michael Sun attended a pass out parade for 1,000 new officers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has included domestic violence mediation as part of its programme for the metro’s newly enlisted officers.
The new JMPD recruits are to be deployed in the CBD and surrounding areas to stop crime.
In 2017, the city enlisted 1,579 trainees who took part in an extended programme.
Sun said the programme has concentrated on traffic police qualifications, law enforcement skills and crime prevention in GBV-related issues.
He said this formed part of a larger obligation to Joburg residents.
The remaining number of recruits will continue to undergo training into the new year and are expected to graduate next June.
