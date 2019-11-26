Hunt for suspects after Precious Ramabulana stabbed to death

Precious Ramabulana (21) was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the hunt for suspects linked to the murder of a young student from the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo.

Precious Ramabulana, aged 21, was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

It's suspected she was raped before she was killed, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Police are also yet to establish a motive for the young woman's killing.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “We immediately opened a murder case and the investigation is unfolding. Nobody has been arrested at this stage. It is suspected that an assailant may have gained entrance into her room by the window.”

The news of Ramabulana's murder comes as the country marks the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.