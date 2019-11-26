Gordhan fights back, will request permission from Zondo to grill Moyane
The ex-Sars boss wants to question Gordhan over the minister's suggestion that he was politically motivated and acted maliciously when he laid a criminal complaint against Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to request permission to grill former South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Gordhan has welcomed the Zondo Commission's decision to grant Moyane the right to cross-examine him.
The ex-Sars boss wants to question Gordhan over the minister's suggestion that he was politically motivated and acted maliciously when he laid a criminal complaint against Gordhan.
On Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Moyane's application to cross-examine Gordhan but on one condition. Moyane is to submit an affidavit, which addresses the allegations against him made by Gordhan.
This application solely related to the claim that Moyane acted with malice and opened a case against Gordhan in an effort to advance the state capture project.
In a statement, the Public Enterprises Ministry pointed out that Moyane refused to testify before the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars, dealing with administrative issues while he headed the state-owned enterprise, and has not testified before the Zondo Commission.
It said Gordhan's counsel would simply apply to the chairperson of the state capture commission to also have the chance to question Moyane.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma was warned about Guptas but said no to probe by SSA, inquiry told
-
CARTOON: Flight Risk
-
Pay your bills or else: Eskom cracks the whip
-
DA 'raised concerns' with Mokgalapa over contents of 'sex' audio
-
Hunt for suspects after Precious Ramabulana stabbed to death
-
Gordhan notes Zondo decision to grant Moyane right to cross-examine him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.