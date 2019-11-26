Gordhan fights back, will request permission from Zondo to grill Moyane

The ex-Sars boss wants to question Gordhan over the minister's suggestion that he was politically motivated and acted maliciously when he laid a criminal complaint against Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to request permission to grill former South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Gordhan has welcomed the Zondo Commission's decision to grant Moyane the right to cross-examine him.

The ex-Sars boss wants to question Gordhan over the minister's suggestion that he was politically motivated and acted maliciously when he laid a criminal complaint against Gordhan.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Moyane's application to cross-examine Gordhan but on one condition. Moyane is to submit an affidavit, which addresses the allegations against him made by Gordhan.

This application solely related to the claim that Moyane acted with malice and opened a case against Gordhan in an effort to advance the state capture project.

In a statement, the Public Enterprises Ministry pointed out that Moyane refused to testify before the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars, dealing with administrative issues while he headed the state-owned enterprise, and has not testified before the Zondo Commission.

It said Gordhan's counsel would simply apply to the chairperson of the state capture commission to also have the chance to question Moyane.