Gauteng's MTBPS to increase by over R400m: finance MEC
This was her first budget since she was elected to her position in May.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has tabled the province's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the legislature on Tuesday, increasing the budget by over R400 million.
Gauteng’s budget has increased from R132.4 billion to R132.9 billion.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said infrastructure would receive the lion’s share of the money.
“But the total infrastructure budget has increased to R199.4 million to cater for occupational health, safety repairs, refurbishment of health facilities.”
The enhancement of revenue collection has also been prioritised: “We want to focus more on revenue collection because our economy has been taking a knock.”
Over the 2020 midterm, Treasury expects to collect R21.2 billion in revenue.
