Full extent of damage after KZN tornados, floods still unknown

An operation has been launched to determine the exact number of fatalities and the extent of the structural damage caused.

DURBAN - Disaster management in KwaZulu-Natal is still trying to determine the extent of the damage caused by a series of tornadoes and storms in the province.

Over the past month, at least 23 people have reportedly lost their lives in storms in the province, but that figure may still rise.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the damage assessment formed part of the second phase of their disaster relief plan.

“The acting premier of KwaZulu-Natal has directed that all the departments work in unison to provide an adequate response. Public Works will be involved with the facilities that were destroyed. Human Settlements will focus on issues relating to housing. The provincial executive will then pronounce on further details, as soon as it receives the full report.”