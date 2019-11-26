Floods kill at least 39 in Congolese capital Kinshasa
The vice governor of Kinshasa province, Néron Mbungu, said rescue workers were continuing to hunt for bodies.
KINSHASA - At least 39 people died in flooding on Tuesday in Kinshasa, the sprawling capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following torrential rains overnight, authorities said.
The heavy rain caused landslides near the University of Kinshasa, they said.
A Reuters witness at the scene said at least three houses had fallen into a ravine and a recently paved road had also collapsed. Chunks of concrete and metal roofing could be seen sticking out of the freshly turned orange earth.
The vice governor of Kinshasa province, Néron Mbungu, said rescue workers were continuing to hunt for bodies.
“Wherever we found the dead, we gave the mayors the means to bring the bodies to the morgue, and we also made available the means for the wounded to be taken to medical centres,” he said.
Floods are not unusual in Kinshasa, a city of almost 12 million people with notoriously poor infrastructure and where many neighbourhoods are poorly planned, though they rarely cause so many deaths.
University Avenue was completely swept into a ravine along with at least three houses.
Popular in Africa
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
Flights in Zimbabwe operating as normal, says aviation authorities
-
WHO, UNICEF evacuate 76 staff from Ebola teams in Congo due to insecurity
-
SA's Pepkor to close loss-making Zimbabwe business
-
Botswana opposition challenges election result in court
-
Zimbabwe refuses to reverse the land reform amid US demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.