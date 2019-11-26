Flights in Zimbabwe operating as normal, says aviation authorities
Earlier on Tuesday, unconfirmed reports said the country’s air traffic controllers had gone on strike over low wages.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s airspace is open and flights were operating as normal according to civil aviation authorities there.
Flightradar24 showed planes, including ones from South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Kenya Airways flying to or over Zimbabwe in the afternoon.
Online reports also suggested air traffic controllers had gone on a go-slow, which disrupted flights. But, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that Zimbabwe’s airspace was open and that flights were operating as normal.
Meanwhile, a letter to aviation authorities from the country’s Air Traffic Controllers Association made worrying claims about its members’ working conditions.
The letter, written last week but shared on social media on Tuesday, said staff were underpaid and overworked and were using obsolete equipment posing a danger to the flying public.
