Father pleads for recovery of son’s body in Sea Point drownings

CAPE TOWN - The body of an 18-year-old who drowned at Sea Point on Tuesday was pulled back into the water shortly after it was sighted.

The teenager’s family pleaded with search and rescue officials to help recover his body.

The boy's father, Felicien Nzisabira, said authorities were still searching for his son’s body.

“I’m not feeling well because I’m still looking for my son. We just want to find my son’s body so that we can bury him,” he said.



The teenager was one of four children who were swept out to sea while swimming on Sunday. The bodies of a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16 were recovered.

They were part of a group of foreigners living at a chapel in the city centre.