Ex-Sars senior official Van Loggerenberg obtains ‘evidence’ of unlawful raids

Johann van Loggerenberg said he obtained the information from former cigarette trader and businessman Faizal Mattia, whom he recently met.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) senior official Johann van Loggerenberg on Tuesday said he had obtained evidence of unlawful raids conducted by the now-defunct anti-illicit tobacco task team.

The former Sars official resigned from the revenue service while it was led by former commissioner Tom Moyane after he was accused of being part of the so-called “rogue unit”.

Van Loggerenberg said Mattia also apologised saying he was part of a group that drove the unit propaganda narrative, which included the false claim that the unit had supposedly intercepted his communications.

“They began to look around for dirt on us and there were instances of them spying on us or using people in the tobacco industry to try and undermine us,” he said.