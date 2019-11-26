Euro 2020 excluded from proposed ban on Russia - WADA source
The Russian city of Saint Petersburg is scheduled to host four matches in next year's tournament.
PARIS - The Euro 2020 football tournament is excluded from the ban on Russia recommended by the World Anti-Doping Agency after it accused Moscow of falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators, a WADA source said Tuesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the European football championships were "not a 'major event and not world championships" so were exempt from the four-year ban from major sporting competitions on Russia proposed by a key WADA committee on Tuesday.
The Russian city of Saint Petersburg is scheduled to host four matches in next year's tournament.
