EFF seeks to oust Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has tabled an application for an urgent motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

On Tuesday, the party said officials in the city have been struggling with one disaster after another ever since Mokgalapa took over.

The party said the mayor failed to address the challenges facing the city including the water crisis in Hammanskraal and power outages in parts of the metro.

The red berets are calling on all political parties to support their motion to oust him.

Meanwhile, Mokgalapa is fighting for his political life amid a sex scandal, which he denies.

Mokgalapa is embroiled in a sex scandal involving Roads and Infrastructure MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

He is accused of discussing sensitive information with Senkubuge with part of the conversation being leaked on social media.

It’s alleged the two also engaged in sexual relations in the office.

He claims he's being blackmailed and has opened a criminal case.