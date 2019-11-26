EFF announces Musa Novela as Joburg mayoral candidate

The Johannesburg council is expected to sit on Thursday to elect a new mayor following Herman Mashaba’s resignation last month.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday announced Musa Novela as its candidate for the position of Johannesburg mayor.

Novela is the EFF’s regional chairperson in Joburg.

The EFF said it was the most suitable party to govern in Joburg because of its experience in governance and understanding of the inner workings of the state.

Novela has a national higher certificate in local governance and a national diploma in analytical chemistry. He had been leading the EFF in the city since its inception in 2013 and was also the party’s caucus leader.

The EFF said under Novela’s leadership in the City Council, the party managed to persuade Mashaba’s administration to insource workers, open clinics for 24 hours, introduce mobile clinics, and improve working conditions for the city’s workers.