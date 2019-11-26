Dudu Myeni shouldn’t be singled out for SAA failures - lawyer
Myeni, whose tenure at the parastatal as board chairperson was mired in controversy, was fighting a case brought by Outa, which wanted her to be declared a delinquent director.
TSHWANE - Dudu Myeni’s lawyers on Tuesday told the High Court in Pretoria that she could not be singled out and take the fall for all the alleged wrongdoings at the South African Airways (SAA).
Myeni, whose tenure at the parastatal as board chairperson was mired in controversy, is fighting a case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which wanted her to be declared a delinquent director. Outa argued that under Myeni, SAA suffered massive financial losses.
Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, arguing on behalf of Myeni, said everyone who served under her at board level should be hauled before the courts.
“We deny that the plaintiff in this instance can adopt a position that says ‘we can choose our target’. And the reason we deny that is because of the grounds within which they come to court,” Buthelezi said.
But Outa’s legal representative Carol Steinberg said they had a right to choose who they were going after as the law made provision for this.
“The evidence and the findings of the court may and may not cast shadows over other board members, but that’s not the test. In fact, some of the witnesses we proposed to lead would come out with flying colours as board members.”
The hearing on Tuesday continued in Myeni’s absence. She had previously pleaded poverty, saying she could not afford to travel to Tshwane form KwaZulu-Natal.
