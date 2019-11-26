DA places Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave over 'sex scandal'
The mayor was placed on special leave after a meeting with his party on Monday, which discussed the allegations against him and his MMC for Roads and Infrastructure Sheila Senkubuge.
JOHANNESBURG – City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it had also launched an investigation following allegations that Mokgalapa shared sensitive information with his Roads and Infrastructure MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
It’s alleged the two also engaged in sexual relations in the office. Mokgalapa denied this, claiming he was being blackmailed and said he opened a criminal case.
The DA said the pair would have a chance to respond during a probe conducted by the federal legal commission.
The matter was also referred to the ethics committee by the speaker of council.
Mokgalapa was fighting for political survival from all fronts with the Economic Freedom Fighters pushing for a motion of no confidence in him.
