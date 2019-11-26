Cosatu says will support 'partial privatisation' of struggling SOEs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cosatu says will support 'partial privatisation' of struggling SOEs

Many state-owned enterprises are in a shambles. They have long been mismanaged and they rely on bailouts for survival.

A screengrab of Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab of Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said would support the introduction of private partnerships in state-owned enterprises with conditions.

Cosatu said they would only support this move if no job losses occurred.

The organisation told 702 on Monday that its stance on privatisation hasn't changed after its spokesperson was quoted in the City Press newspaper, saying he believes some non-performing SOEs can benefit from partial privatisation.

Cosatu has often criticised the idea, saying it will lead to workers in the SOEs losing their jobs.

Many state-owned enterprises are in a shambles. They have long been mismanaged and they rely on bailouts for survival.

The African National Congress has even conceded that private equity partners are needed to stabilise the institutions.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said as a federation they would support privatisation, if the government retains majority control of the institutions.

Pamla added their priority is to protect workers from losing their jobs.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA