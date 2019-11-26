Close to 9,000 pupils still need to be placed in Gauteng schools

MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Tuesday be visiting Centurion, which had been identified as one of the problem areas where most popular schools have reached their capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday said the number of unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils in the province for the 2020 academic year was decreasing by the day.

The MEC will also go to other areas this week as the deadline looms for the department to finalise placements.

The department said just under 9,000 pupils still need to be placed in schools in the province.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “That’s why the MEC will be acting together with the community of Centurion [because] that’s where we have challenges.”