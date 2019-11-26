Cause of deadly Lenasia house fire remains under investigation

Aafreen Soosiwala died from smoke inhalation after her mother and sister passed out in the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at a house in Lenasia in which a five-year-old girl was killed.

Her 13-year-old sister is in a critical condition after she also inhaled smoke.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a double-storey house, where the mother lived with her two children.

The family of Soosiwala laid her to rest on Monday afternoon just hours after the fire at the house.

Emergency services have still not established what caused the fire as it broke out in a section away from the kitchen.

The family said one of the daughters was in a critical condition sustaining internal injuries. They have, however, declined to comment further until they have details from the police and emergency services.