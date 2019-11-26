Cause of deadly Lenasia house fire remains under investigation
Aafreen Soosiwala died from smoke inhalation after her mother and sister passed out in the blaze.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at a house in Lenasia in which a five-year-old girl was killed.
Aafreen Soosiwala died from smoke inhalation after her mother and sister passed out in the blaze.
Her 13-year-old sister is in a critical condition after she also inhaled smoke.
The fire broke out on the second floor of a double-storey house, where the mother lived with her two children.
The family of Soosiwala laid her to rest on Monday afternoon just hours after the fire at the house.
Emergency services have still not established what caused the fire as it broke out in a section away from the kitchen.
The family said one of the daughters was in a critical condition sustaining internal injuries. They have, however, declined to comment further until they have details from the police and emergency services.
Popular in Local
-
Hunt for suspects after Precious Ramabulana stabbed to death
-
WATCH LIVE: Inquiry hears Zuma was a 'very loyal' friend to Gupta family
-
CARTOON: Flight Risk
-
NPA's probe into Gupta-linked Regiments 'at advanced stage'
-
Will Mashaba and Maimane join forces?
-
Gordhan fights back, will request permission from Zondo to grill Moyane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.