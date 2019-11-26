Body found in Australia search for British backpacker
King was last seen at a camping ground in Princetown, on the popular and picturesque Great Ocean Road, at about 2 am on Saturday.
SYDNEY - Australian police on Tuesday found a body they believed to be that of a British backpacker who ran from a campsite on the weekend, prompting an intensive search.
"Officers are yet to formally identify the body" police said in a statement. "However, it is believed to be Aslan King."
King was last seen at a camping ground in Princetown, on the popular and picturesque Great Ocean Road, at about 2 am on Saturday.
He had been camping with friends near the Twelve Apostles about three hours from Melbourne when he had a "medical episode" and hit his head, before suddenly running into bushland.
Fearing King -- who had been on holiday in Australia for two weeks -- had become disorientated and lost in the bush, police deployed a helicopter, horses, motorcycle riders, specialist rescue teams and volunteers to find him.
"The body was located about 10:15 am this morning in a creek just over a kilometre from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen," police said.
"Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner."
Popular in World
-
US Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
-
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of discipline case
-
Musk to testify in own defence in defamation trial, his lawyer says
-
Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch
-
Dining and Down Syndrome, a winning combination for Brussels restaurant
-
Lost in translation: Papua New Guinea wins the language Olympics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.