Bodies of 3 young swimmers found at Sea Point, 1 still missing
A group of youths went for a swim on Sunday at Rocklands Beach. But they ran into trouble and were swept out to sea.
CAPE TOWN - The search resumes for a fourth teenager who drowned in Sea Point.
A group of youths went for a swim on Sunday at Rocklands Beach. But they ran into trouble and were swept out to sea.
Three bodies have so far been recovered
The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said: “And police divers, together with law enforcement officers and Sea Point police, are currently at the scene at Rocklands Beach, where an ongoing search operation continues for an 18-year-old male.”
Refugee leader Papy Sukumi said the four children who were involved in the incident were living at the Methodist Church.
A group of foreign nationals moved to the church last week after being removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices. They’ve been demanding to leave the country because they fear xenophobic tensions.
Sukumi said the parents and the refugee community was emotional.
“They are broken now. Children have that energy.”
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
