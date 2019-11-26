Barclays inks 3-year deal as lead partner with Women in Football
WiF, which holds workshops and seminars to share expertise, will also hold its first-ever Career Development Conference in 2020 with help from the British financial services company.
BENGALURU - Women in Football (WiF), a network of professionals in the football industry, said on Tuesday it has signed a three-year deal with Barclays to expand its reach across the country and develop the skills of women working in football.
“This commitment presents us with a fantastic opportunity to push forward with great momentum, offering opportunities, training and support for girls and women in and around the football industry,” WiF chair Ebru Koksal said in a statement.
Barclays also sponsor the FA Women’s Super League and FA Girls’ Football School Partnerships.
“Women and football have come a long way since it was established over ten years ago,” Barclays’ head of group sponsorship Tom Corbett said.
“They are now growing rapidly and playing an increasingly important role in football and it is right that we increase our involvement to reflect this.”
