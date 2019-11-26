ANC MP Bongo 'ready' to clear his name over bribery allegations

Bongani Bongo chaired a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday while out on bail following his arrest last week.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MP and former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo said he was looking forward to clearing his name over bribery allegations.

Bongo chaired a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday while out on bail following his arrest last week.

He didn't waste time; at the start of the meeting, he addressed his arrest for allegedly bribing a Parliament official who was part of the Eskom inquiry.

Bongo told the committee he would submit himself to legal processes, adding that he would cooperate with the investigation.

“In line with the Constitution and the rule of law, I have given myself to submit to the process that I was subjected to and I assure the nation that I will go to court and prove my innocence,” Bongo said.



He said whatever the outcome of his case at the end of January, it would be binding on him and his conscience.