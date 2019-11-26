9 arrested after violent Darling protests due in court

Poor services and a lack of housing prompted the protest on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people have been arrested during violent demonstrations in Darling.

A police vehicle was torched. Virtually the entire town was shut as authorities tried to bring the situation under control.

Police said suspects, between the ages of 19 and 33, would appear in court on Tuesday.

Law enforcement authorities are monitoring the area for flare-ups.