2 people killed, 6 others injured in KZN shooting
The details surrounding the incident were not yet known and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting in the Nkanyezini in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Six others were also wounded including a three-year-old boy.
In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.
He said upon closer inspection, medics found an SUV in the middle of the small road where a man and a two-year-old girl were found lying inside the vehicle.
“Medics assessed the two and found that they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. A short time later, medics were informed that six other patients, that had been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, had been transported privately to a nearby clinic,” Meiring said.
He added: “At the clinic, medics assessed the patients and found that a three-year-old was in a critical condition while five adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured child provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the child was airlifted by the AMS Medical Helicopter to a nearby hospital while the five adults were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.”
The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.