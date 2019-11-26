2 people killed, 6 others injured in KZN shooting

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting in the Nkanyezini in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Six others were also wounded including a three-year-old boy.

In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

He said upon closer inspection, medics found an SUV in the middle of the small road where a man and a two-year-old girl were found lying inside the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the two and found that they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. A short time later, medics were informed that six other patients, that had been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, had been transported privately to a nearby clinic,” Meiring said.

He added: “At the clinic, medics assessed the patients and found that a three-year-old was in a critical condition while five adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured child provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the child was airlifted by the AMS Medical Helicopter to a nearby hospital while the five adults were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.”

