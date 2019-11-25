WATCH LIVE: State Security Agency in state capture spotlight
The commission is tasked with investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.
CAPE TOWN/PRETORIA - The State Security Agency (SSA) is back in the spotlight at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
The commission has called former senior SSA officials Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to testify on Monday.
The former head of the South African Secret Service Shaik took up the position in 2009 when former President Jacob Zuma appointed Minister Siyabonga Cwele to the portfolio.
But in 2011, Shaik and head of the national intelligence agency Njenje were ousted from the agency.
It is believed the pair had planned to investigate the influence of the Gupta family on the state.
The pair will now tell their side of the story at the commission.
WATCH: State capture inquiry on 25 November 2019
