WATCH LIVE: State Security Agency in state capture spotlight

The commission is tasked with investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/PRETORIA - The State Security Agency (SSA) is back in the spotlight at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

The commission is tasked with investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

The commission has called former senior SSA officials Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to testify on Monday.

The former head of the South African Secret Service Shaik took up the position in 2009 when former President Jacob Zuma appointed Minister Siyabonga Cwele to the portfolio.

But in 2011, Shaik and head of the national intelligence agency Njenje were ousted from the agency.

It is believed the pair had planned to investigate the influence of the Gupta family on the state.

The pair will now tell their side of the story at the commission.

WATCH: State capture inquiry on 25 November 2019

