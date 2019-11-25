Wallabies to host All Blacks in Melbourne in Bledisloe opener
Australia’s women’s side the Wallaroos will host New Zealand’s Black Ferns prior to the men’s game between the Wallabies and All Blacks on 8 August.
MELBOURNE - Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium will host its first Bledisloe Cup test between Australia and New Zealand since 2010 as part of a doubleheader involving both countries’ men’s and women’s side next August, Rugby Australia said on Monday.
The venue, which has a fully retractable roof, has held numerous rugby internationals previously, including several games during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.
The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, since 2003.
The two sides have played four previous tests in Melbourne, with three games being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1997, 1998 and 2007. They also played at Docklands in 2010.
The Bledisloe Cup is normally contested between New Zealand and Australia as part of the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship, which also includes world champions South Africa and Argentina.
The second Bledisloe Cup match will be held at a yet to be confirmed venue in New Zealand, with the third game at Lang Park in Brisbane on 17 October.
