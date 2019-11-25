'Unfit' Uber stripped of London license after safety failures
Uber, which has roughly 45,000 drivers in London, did not offer an immediate comment.
LONDON - Uber was stripped of its London operating license on Monday for the second time in just over two years after the city’s regulator said a “pattern of failures” on safety and security meant the taxi app was not fit and proper.
A change to Uber’s systems allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other driver accounts, meaning they could pick up passengers as if they were the booked driver, which happened in at least 14,000 trips, Transport for London (TfL) said.
The Silicon Valley-based company, which has faced pushback from authorities and existing operators in several countries, has 21 days to appeal and can continue to take rides during the process, which is likely to include court action and could drag on for months.
“TfL has identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk,” the regulator said on Monday, the day the firm’s license expires.
“Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time.”
Uber, which has roughly 45,000 drivers in London, did not offer an immediate comment.
Uber and TfL have been engaged in a long-running battle since TfL rejected a renewal request in 2017, citing shortcomings in the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks.
A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month license, after the company made several changes to its business model.
Popular in Business
-
Myeni wants blame shifted to SAA executive management in 'delinquency' case
-
SA blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
-
SA’s obsession with Black Friday: How it all started
-
Talks begin on what's next for SAA after wage deal
-
Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch
-
Rand rises on S&P ratings reprieve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.