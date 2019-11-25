The killing of SA police officers is treason, says union

Over the weekend, well respected Bishop Lavis policeman lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was buried.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Union (Sapu) has made a call on communities to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to tackle attacks on police officers.

Kay, who was attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit, was off-duty when he was gunned down in front of his house earlier this month.

Some Bishop Lavis community leaders believe slain policeman was targeted. But the motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Sapu’s Mpho Kwinika said these killings must stop.

“Anyone caught killing a police officer must know that the killing of police officers is treason. We want to see the end of these killings.”

The most recent annual crime stats revealed 70 police officers were killed in South Africa between April 2018 and the end of March this year.

During that period there were 39 attempted murders of police officers in the Western Cape.