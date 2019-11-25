The killing of SA police officers is treason, says union
Over the weekend, well respected Bishop Lavis policeman lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was buried.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Union (Sapu) has made a call on communities to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to tackle attacks on police officers.
Over the weekend, well respected Bishop Lavis policeman lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was buried.
Kay, who was attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit, was off-duty when he was gunned down in front of his house earlier this month.
Some Bishop Lavis community leaders believe slain policeman was targeted. But the motive for the attack remains unclear.
The Sapu’s Mpho Kwinika said these killings must stop.
“Anyone caught killing a police officer must know that the killing of police officers is treason. We want to see the end of these killings.”
The most recent annual crime stats revealed 70 police officers were killed in South Africa between April 2018 and the end of March this year.
During that period there were 39 attempted murders of police officers in the Western Cape.
Popular in Local
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum
-
16 Days of Activism: Cops appeal for help to crack unsolved crimes
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clip
-
R140 million was set aside for Bank of Lisbon demolition
-
City of Tshwane knew of Mokgalapa's leaked 'sex' audio clips
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.