Talks begin on what's next for SAA after wage deal
SAA and trade unions, including those that enjoy minority support by workers at the state-owned airline, will meet for the first time since the company announced 944 people could lose their jobs due to the restructuring.
JOHANNESBURG - Section 189 consultations between embattled national airline South African Airways (SAA) and trade unions are set to get under way at the CCMA on Monday.
This is despite the wage agreement the company concluded with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which postponed the consultation process to the end of January.
SAA and trade unions, including those that enjoy minority support by workers at the state-owned airline, will meet for the first time since the company announced 944 people could lose their jobs due to the restructuring.
Unionists explained to Eyewitness News that because the agreement was only reached with Numsa and Sacca following this week's strike, the talks have to go ahead to decide how to proceed.
Solidarity's Derek Mans said: “The CCMA is to pronounce whether that has an impact on the further 189 processes or not. But in short, it’s continuing for managerial positions.”
SAA stated that it needed to reduce its headcount to recoup some millions from its overburdened operational costs estimating it could save up to R300 million if 944 workers are retrenched.
The airline also announced this week that the payment of salaries will be delayed as it struggles to contain its expenses.
Popular in Business
-
SA blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
-
Rand rises on S&P ratings reprieve
-
Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch
-
LVMH aims to restore Tiffany's sparkle with $16.2 billion takeover
-
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
-
'Unfit' Uber stripped of London license after safety failures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.