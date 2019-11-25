Success-starved Kaizer Chiefs flop again as Maritzburg triumph
Moseamedi punished a Daniel Cardoso blunder to score on 30 minutes and after Yagan Sasman levelled 12 minutes from time, the Maritzburg forward struck the 84th-minute winner in Nelspruit.
JOHANNESBURG - A curse hanging over success-starved South African giants Kaizer Chiefs continued Sunday when a Judas Moseamedi brace gave outsiders Maritzburg United a 2-1 League Cup semi-final victory.
Moseamedi punished a Daniel Cardoso blunder to score on 30 minutes and after Yagan Sasman levelled 12 minutes from time, the Maritzburg forward struck the 84th-minute winner in Nelspruit.
Soweto-based Chiefs, whose nationwide popularity enables them to draw 90,000 crowds, have not lifted a trophy since being crowned 2015 league champions.
Since then there have been 19 league and cup competitions over five seasons, none of which Chiefs won.
The 2015 championship triumph was the 53rd in domestic competitions since Chiefs were formed in 1970 and they also lifted the now-defunct African Cup Winners Cup 18 years ago.
Chiefs' German coach Ernst Middendorp felt the 2019/2020 league leaders may have underrated mid-table Maritzburg and were thinking of a final against arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.
"I warned my players not to underestimate Maritzburg, but I think some of them were already looking forward to a showdown next month with Sundowns," he said.
"Maritzburg deserved to win and we had defensive issues, even when we outnumbered our opponents three to one in some situations."
United coach and former national star Eric Tinkler said he was thrilled by the victory but disappointed at the scoreline in conditions so hot that there was a water break in each half.
"Chiefs were there for the taking and we should have slaughtered them. A victory by five or six goals would not have flattered us.
"Now we face Sundowns and I have told my players that if they want to be the best they have to beat the best."
On Saturday in Durban Sundowns survived a late Golden Arrows rally and having Uruguayan Gaston Sirino sent off for a deliberate stamp to win 2-1 and reach the December 14 final.
Popular in Sport
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Kane backs 'proven winner' Mourinho to end Spurs title drought
-
Wallabies to host All Blacks in Melbourne in Bledisloe opener
-
Eddie Jones wants England to be the best rugby team in the world
-
Zidane urges critical Real fans to start backing Bale again
-
Alli one of best in the world, says Mourinho
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.