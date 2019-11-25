SIU raids Lepelle Northern Board over R2bn water project corruption allegations
The SIU is raiding the premises following allegations of corruption relating to the controversial Giyani Water Project amounting to over R2 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is conducting a search and seizure operation at the offices of the Lepelle Northern Board in Polokwane.
The failed project was intended to supply water to Giyani and surrounding villages who have not had clean drinking water for years.
The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago said: “They were trying to block us from getting the information. We then went to court to get the court order for a search and seizure operation. We got it on Friday and we came in today to get the information that we wanted, which were the documents that we want in both electronic and print form.”
