SIU raid on Lepelle water board welcomed

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation has welcomed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s Polokwane raid at the offices of the Lepelle Northern board in Polokwane.

The SIU conducted the search and seizure operation on Monday following allegations of corruption relating to the controversial Giyane Water Project amounting to over R2 billion.

The failed project was intended to supply water to Giyane and surrounding villages that have not had clean drinking water for years.

The portfolio committee's Machwene Semenya said it was unacceptable that the project had still not been launched, five years after its deadline.

“We’ve been very worried about the slow pace of the investigation and we think this is the progress that we wanted to hear. We hope the SIU and all the relevant stakeholders that are involved will be able to finalise the case as soon as possible.”