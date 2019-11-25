Shops closed, motorists urged to be cautious amid 'tense' Darling protest

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said shops and businesses in the town were closed as a result.

CAPE TOWN - The situation in Darling remained tense on Monday, as a result of a protest in the West Coast town, which led to the main road being closed to traffic.

The reason for the demonstration was unclear. Police and traffic officials were monitoring the situation.

“There is a high presence of police and traffic officials in Darling monitoring the situation, but currently the situation is very tense and we are asking motorists not to use the main road and make use of alternative routes.”