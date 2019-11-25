Search continues for young swimmers presumed to have drowned at Sea Point

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is trying to find three others who are still missing at sea.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town refugee community is mourning the loss of a teenager who drowned at Sea Point Beach on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 16 and 18, are missing. Two of the children are from the DRC while the 18-year-old is from Burundi.

Refugee leader Papy Sukumi said the four children who were involved in the incident were living at the Methodist Church.

A group of foreign nationals moved to the church last week after being removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices. They’ve been demanding to leave the country because they fear xenophobic tensions.

Sukumi said the parents and the refugee community was emotional.

“They are broken now. Children have that energy.”

The NSRI Craig Lambinon said the 15-year-old, whose body was recovered, went out to assist the teens who were swept out to sea.

“The three teens were swept out to sea by rip currents.”

Search operations continued on Monday.