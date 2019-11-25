Search continues for young swimmers presumed to have drowned at Sea Point
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is trying to find three others who are still missing at sea.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town refugee community is mourning the loss of a teenager who drowned at Sea Point Beach on Sunday.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is trying to find three others who are still missing at sea.
A 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 16 and 18, are missing. Two of the children are from the DRC while the 18-year-old is from Burundi.
Refugee leader Papy Sukumi said the four children who were involved in the incident were living at the Methodist Church.
A group of foreign nationals moved to the church last week after being removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices. They’ve been demanding to leave the country because they fear xenophobic tensions.
Sukumi said the parents and the refugee community was emotional.
“They are broken now. Children have that energy.”
The NSRI Craig Lambinon said the 15-year-old, whose body was recovered, went out to assist the teens who were swept out to sea.
“The three teens were swept out to sea by rip currents.”
Search operations continued on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum
-
16 Days of Activism: Cops appeal for help to crack unsolved crimes
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clip
-
R140 million was set aside for Bank of Lisbon demolition
-
City of Tshwane knew of Mokgalapa's leaked 'sex' audio clips
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.