Search continues for missing teens at Sea Point beach
The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered on Sunday, however, there was no sign of the other three.
JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of people gathered at Rocklands Beach on Monday in Sea Point where rescuers were searching for three teenagers who were swept out to sea.
The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered on Sunday, however, there was no sign of the other three. The group had gone for a swim but were hit by a large wave.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We do also have family members on the scene and police trauma counsellors assisting them. There have been rumours of a siting but we have confirmed to the family that should anything happen, they will be the first to know.”
