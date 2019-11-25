Search continues for missing teens at Sea Point beach

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Search continues for missing teens at Sea Point beach

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered on Sunday, however, there was no sign of the other three.

The NSRI launched a search for missing teenagers at Sea Point beach on 24 November 2019. Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
The NSRI launched a search for missing teenagers at Sea Point beach on 24 November 2019. Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of people gathered at Rocklands Beach on Monday in Sea Point where rescuers were searching for three teenagers who were swept out to sea.

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered on Sunday, however, there was no sign of the other three. The group had gone for a swim but were hit by a large wave.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We do also have family members on the scene and police trauma counsellors assisting them. There have been rumours of a siting but we have confirmed to the family that should anything happen, they will be the first to know.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA