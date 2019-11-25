Rand slips back into range as trade jitters resurface
At 1545 GMT the rand was 0.17% weaker at 14.7640 per dollar, having hit a session-best 14.6600 in the initial reaction to Friday’s late-night decision by S&P Global Ratings to move the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday, giving up small early gains as uncertainty over a trade agreement between the United States and China outweighed relief from S&P’s decision to only downgrade the outlook, not the rating, on the country’s debt.
At 1545 GMT the rand was 0.17% weaker at 14.7640 per dollar, having hit a session-best 14.6600 in the initial reaction to Friday’s late-night decision by S&P Global Ratings to move the outlook to “negative” from “stable”.
S&P, which along with Fitch already ranks South Africa’s debt at junk, cited flagging economic growth, mounting public debt and bailouts to state power firm Eskom as the main risks.
The decision not to cut the ratings, along with South Africa’s still-attractive yield after the central bank resisted calls to lower interest rates on Thursday, shielded the rand from a knee-jerk selloff.
But lingering uncertainty, and investor nervousness, over the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade dispute, kept the risk demand cool and big-money bets on the sidelines, despite indications from a U.S. official that a trade deal by year-end was still a possibility.
Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 5 basis points to 8.47%.
On the bourse, stocks rose slightly along with emerging market bourses after investors traded cautiously on optimistic trade talk news, but turned slightly down after the International Monetary Fund warned that South Africa faces the risk of prolonged weak economic growth.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index was slightly down 0.15% to 50,409.21 points while the broader All-Share Index nudged down 0.13% to 56,687.47 points.
“Our banks are down today and the reason might be because of the economic slowdown,” said Robert Cameron, private client trader at Thebe Stockbroking.
Financials were the biggest losers on the blue-chip index with Discovery down 4.27% and Nedbank down 4.15%.
Preventing further losses were oil companies Exxaro and BHP Billion rose by 1.97% and 1.93% respectively off the back of a firmer oil price.
Popular in Business
-
Dudu Myeni employing delaying tactics in 'delinquency' case - Outa
-
Pay up or we’ll pull the plug, Eskom tells 3 Free State municipalities
-
Waste storage at Africa's only nuclear plant brimming
-
SA blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
-
Myeni wants blame shifted to SAA executive management in 'delinquency' case
-
IMF: SA needs a more decisive approach to turn its economy around
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.