Ramaphosa vows to make more funds available for GBV campaigns

The president was in Limpopo for the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said he would do more to make more funds available for campaigns and programmes to fight gender-based violence (GBV).

Two months ago, government promised to make R1.6 billion of funding available towards programs to tackle crimes against women and girls.

As this year comes to an end, Ramaphosa promised more would be done to channel resources to where they are needed.

“Since the plan was rolled out, I have been receiving regular weekly updates on our progress. Key aspects of the plan are being implemented and we are on schedule to meet the six-month target that we set for ourselves,” Ramaphosa said.

He said women needed access to the justice system in a safe environment.

“New CCTV systems that allow survivors to testify in privacy have been upgraded at 38 regional courts. The Thuthuzela Care Centres are being expanded, with three new centres planned,” he said.

Ramaphosa also called on men to stand up and be better role models to boys.

The outrage against the rape, assault, and murder of women reached boiling point two months ago when the University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was violated and killed by Post Office employee Luyanda Botha.

Botha was handed three life sentences.

Ramaphosa said what happened to Mrwetyana should never happen again.

“I will say it again – violence against women is not a problem of women, it is a problem of men. Our message to those who abuse women has been abundantly clear: there is no place in our society for you.”