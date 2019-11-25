R140 million was set aside for Bank of Lisbon demolition

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

R140 million was set aside for Bank of Lisbon demolition

The building was demolished on Sunday after a fire last September, which claimed the lives of three firemen.

The Bank of Lisbon building has been demolished. Earlier residents from nearby buildings stood outside the exclusion zone to witness the implosion. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
The Bank of Lisbon building has been demolished. Earlier residents from nearby buildings stood outside the exclusion zone to witness the implosion. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development on Sunday said more than R100 million was budgeted for the Bank of Lisbon building's demolition.

The building was demolished on Sunday after a fire last September, which claimed the lives of three firemen.

A new building will be erected as part of an inner-city rejuvenation project which will see 17 other buildings being renovated.

WATCH: Lisbon falls in Johannesburg

The Gauteng infrastructure development portfolio said the demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building was a success and that clean-up operations would be completed by early next year.

At least R140 million was budgeted for the complete demolition project, with R90 million of that used for Sunday’s implosion. The final costs will only be determined when clean-up operations are completed.

MEC Tasneem Motara said: “To date, we have spent just [about] R90 million. We will know at the end of the process what the total is.”

The inner-city rejuvenation project will see the renovation of 17 other buildings with the area being names the Kopanong Precinct.

Proposals on the precinct have already begun.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA