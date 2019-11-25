Gordhan notes Zondo decision to grant Moyane right to cross-examine him
The minister also welcomed the decision by the commission that Tom Moyane should explain why he opened a criminal case against him.
TSHWANE - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has noted the decision by the chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday granting former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine him on condition that he submit an affidavit, which addresses the allegations against him.
Gordhan also welcomed the decision by the commission that Moyane should explain why he opened a criminal case against the minister.
This application solely related to the claim that Moyane acted with malice and opened a case against Gordhan in an effort to advance the state capture project.
Gordhan said he could only be cross-examined on the limited issue of Moyane’s motivation to file criminal complaints against him in 2015. That case related to Gordhan approving early retirement for former Sars deputy commission Ivan Pillay, but the case was withdrawn a year later.
The minister was particularly pleased that Moyane should provide an affidavit of his own, saying the former Sars boss refused to testify at both the Nugent commission of inquiry and the state capture commission.
He said this would be an opportunity for Moyane to explain why he should not be held accountable for the finding of the Nugent commission of a massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars.
Gordhan said his counsel would also apply to cross-examine Moyane.
