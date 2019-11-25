Mosimane: When you are in the final, you might as well win it

A brace from Judas Moseamedi secured a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - The final line-up for the Telkom Knockout has been confirmed and it will see Maritzburg United take on Mamelodi Sundowns on 14 December at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Having upset the apple cart against their more fancied opponents, Eric Tinkler feels like his side could have won the game by a more comfortable margin.

“Ultimately, we could have really punished them, to be honest,” he said after the game. “The chances we created are not half chances, it’s clear-cut chances. We could have scored at least six or seven [goals] and walked away very comfortable winners”.

For Ernst Middendorp, he feels like some members of his side cost the team the victory because they were already thinking about the final where they would have faced Sundowns.

“At a certain time, you think already one game ahead and that was definitely something we have seen with a number of players on all sides. Not really into it as they are capable to perform, it’s the reality. It’s not for me to mention and go one by one. We have not performed in the way we can.”

Sundowns booked their spot in the final after a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows, this is despite being reduced to 10 men when Gaston Sirino was sent off.

It’s his third sending off since arriving in South Africa in January 2018.

Speaking after the game, Pitso Mosimane said they were dedicating their run to the final to the club’s fans.

“They deserve it,” he said. “Let them go to the cup final. We always perceived that we don’t put a lot of effort in local cups. So, it’s good. Let’s go to the final. When you are in the final, you might as well win it”.

For Steve Komphela, he feels like his side’s inexperience cost them a spot in the final that will be played at in their home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“They are more experienced, for sure, but our team performed well in the second half,” he reflected. “But we retreated in the first half. Had we played the way we did in the first half as we did in the second, there wouldn’t be an issue of experience and all that, just apply ourselves.”