Pay up or we’ll pull the plug, Eskom tells 3 Free State municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would start cutting power to three municipalities in the Free State until they settle their debt.

Notices of intention to terminate have been sent to the Mangaung, Mafube and Mantsopa municipalities, which have until 3 December to cough up.

Eskom said after repeated warnings, the planned cuts were scheduled for between 6 am and 8 pm daily.