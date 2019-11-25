Myeni wants blame shifted to SAA executive management in 'delinquency' case
Myeni was taken to this court by Outa in an attempt to seek an order that would declare her a delinquent director.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard that it would be prejudicial not to allow former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni to amend her initial plea.
Myeni was taken to this court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in an attempt to seek an order that would declare her a delinquent director. Outa argued that SAA suffered financial losses as a result of her poor management.
Myeni’s lawyers wanted her plea to be amended to partly deny her personal involvement in wrongdoing at the airline and shift responsibility to SAA executive management. Her lawyer, Nxabayethu Buthelezi, tried very hard to convince the court to allow Myeni to change her initial plea.
Buthelezi was taken to task by the judge over why after nearly three years, Myeni was only approaching the court now.
Once again Myeni was not present in court after she said she was not in a financial position to afford the journey.
