Moyane granted leave to cross-examine Gordhan at state capture inquiry

Monday’s hearings at the state capture inquiry started with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handing down judgment in former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

PRETORIA- Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has been granted permission to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission, but only on the condition that Moyane files an affidavit addressing the allegations levelled against him.

The Deputy Chief Justice handed down his ruling at the public hearings on Monday, which will also hear evidence from two former senior State Security Agency officials.

Although Gordhan said he did not accuse Moyane of acting maliciously, Zondo relied on statements where the minister said the criminal complaint Moyane laid against him had nothing to do with a legitimate complaint about crime and was an abuse of process.

Zondo said he took into account the commission’s terms of reference and whether it would be in its interests to allow Gordhan to be cross-examined. Zondo added Moyane would have to comply with conditions.

