Moyane's Gordhan cross-examination bid & SSA on state capture inquiry agenda

The commission has called former senior officials Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to testify.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
41 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry will on Monday turn its attention to the cloak and dagger shenanigans that have plagued the South African State Security Agency.

The commission has called former senior officials Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to testify.

The former head of the South African Secret Service Shaik took up the position in 2009 when former President Jacob Zuma appointed Minister Siyabonga Cwele to the portfolio.

But in 2011, Shaik and head of the national intelligence agency Njenje were ousted from the agency.

It is believed the pair had planned to investigate the influence of the Gupta family on the state. It’s this probe the state capture commission is expected to hear about on Monday.

Monday’s hearings will start with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handing down judgment in former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane wants to question the minister on allegations that the ex-Sars boss acted with malice when he laid a criminal complaint against Gordhan.

