Mashaba: New JMPD recruits to help fight crime in CBD, surrounding suburbs

Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba attended a pass out parade for the new JMPD recruits earlier on Monday.

FILE: Outgoing City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Outgoing City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Monday said 1,000 new Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) would help fight crime in the CBD and surrounding suburbs.

This was the single largest recruitment of metro officers in the country.

Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba attended a pass out parade for the new JMPD recruits earlier on Monday.

Mashaba said the new officers were expected to bolster the capacity to better respond to crime.

“The world’s greatest nations and cities are distinguishable by their ability to keep their people safe in the best of times and especially in the worst of times,” Mashaba said.

