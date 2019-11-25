Mashaba: New JMPD recruits to help fight crime in CBD, surrounding suburbs
Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba attended a pass out parade for the new JMPD recruits earlier on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Monday said 1,000 new Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) would help fight crime in the CBD and surrounding suburbs.
This was the single largest recruitment of metro officers in the country.
Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba attended a pass out parade for the new JMPD recruits earlier on Monday.
Mashaba said the new officers were expected to bolster the capacity to better respond to crime.
“The world’s greatest nations and cities are distinguishable by their ability to keep their people safe in the best of times and especially in the worst of times,” Mashaba said.
Popular in Local
-
DA 'raised concerns' with Mokgalapa over contents of 'sex' audio
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
IMF: SA needs a more decisive approach to turn its economy around
-
Intelligence structure changes under Zuma led to abuse of service - Shaik
-
'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum
-
Brace yourselves, heatwave to hit parts of SA this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.