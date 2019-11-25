Look at her now! Selena Gomez glad to be back after AMAs performance

The 27-year-old singer - who previously sang at the ceremony in 2014, 2015 and 2017 - gave her first televised live performance in two years at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on Sunday and was delighted to share two of her new songs with fans.

She opened her short set with the ballad Lose You to Love Me, for which she wore a turtleneck black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the upbeat Look at Her Now, to which the likes of Halsey and Taylor Swift were seen dancing along in the audience.

WATCH: Selena Gomez opens the 2019 AMAs

The brunette beauty shared photos of herself on the red carpet at the event, wearing a vivid lime green mini dress, and wrote on Instagram: "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter."

The artist released both songs in October within one day of each other but it is currently unclear when she will release another album.

However, the Wolves hitmaker - who underwent a kidney transplant as part of her battle with lupus two years ago and previously took time off to focus on her health - recently admitted she's feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever with what she's been working on.

She said: "I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better.

"I'm glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."