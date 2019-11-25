Lesufi to visit schools, meet with parents over placement issues

The Education Department said 9,000 children remained unplaced in the province for the 2020 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to visit various areas this week to address the school placement challenge.

This is down from 34,000 at the beginning of this month.

Earlier this month, parents expressed their frustration after they were sent SMSes, telling them to go to the department's offices, only to find the centres short-staffed and incapacitated.

Lesufi said Alberton and Centurion have been identified as problem areas, where most high demand schools have reached capacity.

“So, on 26 November I will go to Laerskool Uitsig, which is in Centurion, at 5am and I’m addressing all parents that have not placed their children. And then, on Wednesday, I’ll go to Hoerskool Marais Viljoen in Alberton.”

Lesufi said he would be frank during talks with parents: “And that’s the attitude I am taking to those meetings so that parents can see that this is not a deliberate attempt to deny their children access to those schools. But it’s the capacity of the school have been reached and that we need to find alternatives together.”

Lesufi said parents who were dissatisfied with the schools assigned to them can lodge an appeal with the district and that will be processed in 14 to 21 days.