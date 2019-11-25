Lenasia community in shock after girl (5) dies in house fire
It’s understood the blaze broke out at around 8 am in the morning on the second floor of a double story building; the cause of the fire was not yet known.
LENASIA - Community members in Lenasia are in shock on Monday after a fire claimed the life of a five-year-old girl.
Motorists and neighbours were slowing down on Albatross Street to look at the apartment ravaged by the deadly fire.
A group of men sitting at the gate of the property were directing people who had questions to the house opposite the road.
According to the neighbours, the five-year-old’s mother and her other baby had been taken to hospital for further medical attention.
