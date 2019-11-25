'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi made the comments on Sunday, while addressing reports of AfriForum laying a criminal complaint against him for the irregular expenditure of R900 million.

JOHANNESBURG – AfriForum was on Sunday accused of creating a “smokescreen” to advance its own agenda, following its allegations of irregular expenditure by the Gauteng Education Department.

He said the allegation was not about money being stolen.

“The issue of irregular expenditure is that there were documents missing in the process of adjudication. The issue of tenders is dealt with by the HOD. It’s just a smokescreen where people are using these processes to advance their own agendas.”

He also claimed the group had stalked and targeted those close to him.

“If they want to fight me, they are free to do so. They have been following me. They have been following my children and family. They have tried to attack me. They have tried assassinating me. They have tried to go through my bank accounts. I don’t mind you coming after me, but leave my children and family out of this.”

Lesufi added he had been targeted by AfriForum because he was changing a school placement system that had favoured white children over their black counterparts for years.

But AfriForum has been calling for Lesufi to be sacked after thousands of parents had not received any feedback on their children's admission at the beginning of this month.