KZN disaster management teams start mop-up operations after latest tornado

Last month a storm destroyed several homes uprooted trees and flooded infrastructure but more than four weeks later, rescue teams remain on high alert for more rainfall.

JOHANNESBURG - After a month of tornados, severe thunderstorms and floods in KwaZulu-Natal, disaster management teams have once again been deployed to several areas on Monday as part of mop-up operations.

At the weekend, another tornado hit Waterval in Utrecht. Teams are still on the ground assessing the exact extent of the damage.

Last month a storm destroyed several homes, uprooted trees and flooded infrastructure. But more than four weeks later, rescue teams remain on high alert for more rainfall.

Twenty-three people in the province have died in storm-related incidents over the past month.

Lennox Mabasa, the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs spokesperson, said: “Acting Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on Home Affairs, Sassa and all other departments to ensure that they are responding to the incidents. We continue to be on the lookout on any incidents or any weather warnings that we will receive from the South African Weather Service.”