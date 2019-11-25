KZN cops suspect murder-suicide in Suncoast Beach murders

Last week, 50-year-old Fathima Muhammad and 24-year-old Kresen Chandiah were found dead opposite the populate Suncoast casino in Durban.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said they were now suspecting a murder-suicide in an incident that is now dubbed the Suncoast Beach murders.

Last week, 50-year-old Fathima Muhammad and 24-year-old Kresen Chandiah were found dead opposite the populate Suncoast casino in Durban.

They were spotted by a local vagrant who then alerted the police.

Last week, the police’s Jay Naicker told Eyewitness News that it appeared that Muhammad and Chandiah were stabbed to death but following investigations, Naicker said they suspected something more sinister could have taken place.

“They have now opened an inquest docket. So, they’re now looking at the inquest as we as the murder. This is as a result of the evidence that has been gathered during the investigation as well as the post mortem that was conducted last week.”

In an unrelated incident, another person was found dead after they allegedly committed suicide at the casino.